Mercedes-Benz is preparing an update for the GLE-Class, and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the sporty GLE 53 from AMG.

Prototypes for updated versions of the regular GLE-Class, GLE 53 Coupe, GLE 63, and GLE 63 Coupe have also been spotted.

The current GLE-Class arrived in 2019 as a 2020 model, and in Mercedes tradition should be given a mid-cycle update shortly. We currently expect the updated range to arrive in 2023 as 2024 models.

The update is likely to be a minor one, at least as far as styling is concerned. Camouflage gear on this prototype for the GLE 53 suggests there will be some small tweaks made to the lights at both ends. The front end also looks to feature a slightly revised design.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The interior should also receive an update, with Mercedes likely to install the latest version of its infotainment system and possibly a bigger screen. We also see a new steering wheel design.

There aren't likely to be any changes made to the powertrain. The current GLE 53 is powered by a mild-hybrid setup consisting of a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 and single electric motor. The engines generates 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque on its own, while the electric motor, which also serves as the engine starter, can add up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque in brief bursts. A 9-speed automatic and all-wheel drive complete the package.

The GLE-Class is one of Mercedes' best sellers. Ignoring 2020's pandemic-affected tally, the mid-size SUV averages approximately 50,000 annual sales in the U.S. alone.

Production of all GLE-Class models is exclusively handled at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.