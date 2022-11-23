Italian performance brand Abarth has revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned version of the redesigned Fiat 500e. While the jury is still out on whether the Abarth version will make it to the U.S., the regular 500e is confirmed to arrive here in early 2024.

Cadillac's CT6 has been redesigned, though only for the Chinese market. The new full-size sedan has taken on a similar design as the electric Lyriq and Celestiq, but sticks with gas power.

Audi's A6 range will be expanded next year with an electric variant based on a dedicated EV platform and featuring unique styling. The car's design has already been previewed with a pair of concepts and now we have some fresh spy shots of a prototype.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

US-bound Fiat 500e spawns feisty Abarth version with 153 hp

New Cadillac CT6 sedan and GT4 crossover revealed in China

2024 Audi A6 E-Tron spy shots

2023 Honda Pilot price increased $1,070 to start at $40,445

2023 Buick Electra E5 spy shots

Mazda boosts EV target to 40% by 2030, plans new hybrid system

Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull F1 team as test driver

Tesla fixes 321,000 Model Y, Model 3 EVs over the air

2025 Mini Aceman spy shots

Test drive: 2022 Toyota Prius leads with the mpg numbers