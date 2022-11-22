Buick's mystery electric crossover that was recently spotted testing has been confirmed as the Chinese-market Electra E5.

The first photos and details on the electric crossover recently surfaced on the website of the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and have since been republished on popular Chinese automotive website Autohome.

According to information from the Chinese government website, the Electra E5 measures 192 inches long, making it similar in length to the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, which measures 190 inches long. The most potent version will have approximately 240 hp and be capable of reaching a top speed of 112 mph.

2023 Buick Electra E5 - Photo credit: Autohome 2023 Buick Electra E5 - Photo credit: Autohome

It's possible the Electra E5 will also ride on GM's Ultium EV platform, like the Equinox EV.

There's nothing remarkable about the design apart from headlights that are similar to the design featured on Buick's Electra-X concept unveiled earlier this year. At the rear, the taillights feature three vertical elements that mimic Buick’s Tri-Shield logo.

The Electra-X concept introduced a design language marked by clean, futuristic lines and light, airy interiors, according to the automaker. It also specifically previewed EVs bound for China, Buick's biggest market, meaning the Electra E5 is unlikely to end up in the U.S.

Buick Electra-X concept

Buick has confirmed two Ultium-based EVs will be in U.S. showrooms by the end of 2023, both of them SUVs. One will have conventional proportions, while the other will have a more coupe-like profile. The U.S. EVs, which may be called Electra and Electra GS, respectively, will feature styling more like Buick's Wildcat EV concept unveiled earlier this year.

Look for the Electra E5 to make its formal debut in 2023 as well. It will likely be followed by several more Electra-badged EVs in China as Buick has trademarks for “Electra E1” through “Electra E9,” pointing to a whole family of them.

The Electra name was a fixture in Buick's lineup for decades. It first appeared for the 1959 model year and lasted until 1990.