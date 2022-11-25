We experienced the 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, had a stint behind the wheel of the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T, and learned that Jay Leno has left hospital. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We found the 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate cruises past the competition. After hooking multiple trailers to the rear end while testing the Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system, it's clear the Sierra is the ideal highway hauler. And with the Ultimate trim, the Denali finally looks and feels like a luxury vehicle with some of the nicest leather in any GM vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz will now require a $1,200 annual subscription for some of its EVs to deliver full power. The vehicles will experience a 0-60 mph improvement of 0.8-0.9 seconds, the automaker said. However, the automaker hasn't detailed how this will work as to whether it will be an OTA update or require a trip to the dealership. Grossman Burn Center released Jay Leno after 10 days. Leno was working on his 1907 White Steam Car on Nov. 12 when he suffered third-degree burns. The automotive enthusiast and celebrity is expected to make a full recovery.

The Pinafarina Battista set a 0-60 mph record of 1.79 seconds. Like other cars, the Battista used a foot of rollout. Other crazy figures include a 0-120 mph run of 4.49 seconds and top speed of 217 mph.

We spent an afternoon in the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera T and found it makes performance simple. By adding a manual transmission to the base 911 along with the best bits from the Carrera S, the Carrera T seems to perfect the 911 formula for enthusiasts.