The 2025 Cadillac Celestiq is already testing on public roads in prototype form. The early test car looks nearly identical to the near-production concept shown in July, but there are new details such as a charging door and front sensors, including lidar. It appears to be massive, with an impressive presence.

The 2024 Jeep Jeepster has been spotted in prototype form testing on European public roads. Set to land in dealerships in 2024, the baby Jeep will be the automaker's first battery electric vehicle, though the prototype is a gas-powered model.

There's a new king of Mustangs and its name is Code Red. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red was revealed with two turbos replacing the car's supercharger, 1,300 hp, and a cost of $209,995, plus the donor car. Only 30 will be built.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

