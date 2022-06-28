Just like McLaren in the early 1990s, Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing plans its own car. The new Red Bull will be a hypercar dubbed the RB17, and just 50 examples are planned, each priced at more than $6 million.

Ford launched a new version of its Bronco for the 2022 model year. Called the Bronco Everglades, the vehicle is a special edition with a factory-designed snorkel that helps delivers higher fording capability than any other Bronco variant. We have a full review up.

We also have a review up for Cadillac's Lyriq electric SUV. Right now there's only a single configuration with 340 hp and enough battery capacity for about 300 miles of range, but there's clearly room for additional performance.

Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey plan RB17 hypercar for 2025

Review: 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades wades deeper off-road

Review: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq gets in tune with the battery-powered future

Infiniti, Acura join other automakers in including complimentary scheduled maintenance

Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class reportedly on their way out

Aptera chooses EVE Energy 2170 cells for 1,000-mile solar-supplemented EV

2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition teased, debuts in July

2023 Acura MDX exceeds $50,000 with $2,320 price hike

BMW 3.0 CSL homage teased by M CEO, reportedly to cost almost $800,000

EV efficiency, upstream emissions not included in US vehicle standards: Lost opportunity?