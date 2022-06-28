If you've been mulling over the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing but haven't budged yet, Cadillac is about to give you another reason to pull the trigger.

The automaker took to social media on Monday to announce a new racing-inspired version of the small sport sedan, aptly dubbed the CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition.

It's set for debut in July and will arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.

A short teaser clip accompanying the announcement shows the car equipped with what appears to be the currently available Carbon Fiber 1 and Carbon Fiber 2 packages, as well as an assortment of decals meant to signify Cadillac's successes in various IMSA-sanctioned races.

Some of the decals also highlight the racetracks where those successes took place, with Watkins Glen, Road Atlanta and Sebring specifically mentioned in Cadillac's social media post.

The Carbon Fiber 1 package adds things like the front splitter, dive planes, and rear spoiler, while the Carbon Fiber 2 package adds the side skirts and rear diffuser. Together they add about $7,000 to the price of the CT4-V Blackwing.

It remains to be seen what performance upgrades the Track Edition will feature over the standard CT4-V Blackwing, if any. The CT4-V Blackwing is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V-6 generating a peak 472 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque. The power is routed to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission.

Stay tuned.