You've probably never heard of the McMurtry Speirling but it's currently the quickest car to run up the famous hill climb of Goodwood House in the U.K. The tiny but powerful electric car managed to run up the hill in just 39.08 seconds, making it quicker than pretty much anything out there, including Formula 1 cars.

Volkswagen has rolled out a concept car that previews a mid-size electric sedan coming in 2023 to fill in for the Passat. The sedan will likely go by the name ID.6, and we've previously spotted prototypes in the wild. Look for the sedan to come with over 300 miles of range and a price tag to rival the smaller Tesla Model 3.

Ford's F-Series pickup trucks have now been with us for three quarters of a century. Ford is celebrating the milestone with a special Heritage Edition version of its F-150, which sees the pickup don a two-tone color scheme.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

