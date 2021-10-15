Another Ford Bronco variant is on the way. The Bronco Everglades is set to arrive next year with a factory-installed winch and snorkel.

Ford spokesperson Mike Levine confirmed the new model via Twitter Wednesday, along with a summer 2022 launch date. Other details, including pricing, are being kept under wraps for now, but expect Ford to show the Bronco Everglades before the off-roader goes on sale.

The 2021 Bronco can already be ordered with a $3,500 winch as an accessory, Carscoops noted. Co-developed with Warn, it has a 10,000-pound rating, 100 feet of line, and comes with a controller and all necessary hardware and brackets. Ford could use the same winch for the Everglades, but with factory installation. The snorkel could potentially increase the Bronco's maximum wading depth, currently quoted as 33.5 inches.

It's unclear what will be under the hood of the Bronco Everglades. The Bronco is currently offered with a 2.3-liter turbo-4 making 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, or a 2.7-liter turbo-6 producing 310 hp and 400 lb-ft. Both engines send power to all four wheels through either a 7-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.

The Everglades isn't the only new Bronco variant set to debut in 2022.

Last month, Ford confirmed the hotter, wilder Bronco Raptor that it first teased in 2020. Like the pickup truck it shares that prehistoric name with, the Bronco Raptor will excel at high-speed off-roading. To that end, it's expected to have long-travel suspension, upgraded tires, and a more powerful engine. We're betting it will be a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 with about 400 hp.