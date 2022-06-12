North Carolina-based MegaRexx Trucks takes existing Ford products and supersizes them. After launching the Super-Duty based MegaRaptor last summer, MegaRexx has now unleashed a Super Duty/Bronco mashup.

Dubbed the MegaBronc, the vehicle takes a 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat and gives it a Bronco makeover. And for $224,950, the company will do the same to your truck.

Exterior changes include a fiberglass hood, front fenders, and bedsides, along with a new grille. The new fenders widen the vehicle by 8 inches, and cover 20-inch Method Race MR605 wheels with 40-inch Atturo Trail Blade M/T tires. A custom front bumper with a 20-inch LED light bar completes the look.

MegaRexx MegaBronc 2021 Ford Super Duty F-250

The MegaBronc is also a seven-seater, with power-folding third-row seats taken from a Ford Expedition. MegaRexx removed the rear wall of the cab and placed the seats in what would otherwise be en empty pickup bed. Recall that the factory Bronco had a similar arrangement from the late 1970s into the 1990s, with second-row seats placed in a short pickup bed.

Like those Broncos, the MegaBronc's bed cap can also be removed to give rear-seat passengers an open-air experience. A steel roll structure aims to provide some level of protection.

MegaRexx kept the stock 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8, which produces 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. As in the stock F-250, power is sent to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. However, MegaRexx re-geared the Dana 60 front and rear differentials with 4:56 gears and added a Bluetooth Pedal Commander to quicken throttle response.

MegaRexx MegaBronc 2021 Ford Super Duty F-250

The suspension gets a lift courtesy of 4.5-inch Icon progressive front coil springs and 5-inch multi-leaf springs, and features ride-height adjustability as well.

Ford aims to make the Bronco into a family of models, but it's unclear if a factory pickup will be included. A Bronco pickup was briefly shown in a 2021 design video, but that model was reportedly cancelled. And if Ford did green light a Bronco pickup, it wouldn't be based on the Super Duty.