British coachbuilder Radford has been revived, and its first modern project is a retro sports car inspired by the Lotus Type 62.

Called the Lotus Type 62-2 coach-built by Radford, the limited-edition sports car is based on the platform of the former Lotus Evora and was first shown last August. Radford then followed up last December with a range-topping version dubbed the John Player Special.

Radford plans to start deliveries of the car later this year but ahead of the start of production, the company has announced some key upgrades. They include lightweight subframe and suspension uprights from Rock Engineering, which has helped to lower the weight of the car. The engine now also sits lower and closer to the center of the car thanks to tweaks made by JUBU Performance, further optimizing the center of gravity. A new dry-sump lubrication system and custom exhaust have also been fitted, helping to improve power.

No new performance numbers have been released. As a guide, the company previously announced that the base Classic model will come with 430 hp, the mid-range Gold Leaf with 500 hp, and the range-topping John Player Special with 600 hp. In each case there's the familiar 3.5-liter supercharged V-6 that's shared with the donor Evora.

We should have more details following the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed which runs in the U.K. later this month. Radford will be present, with co-owner Jenson Button on hand to drive the car up Goodwood’s hill climb.

The Goodwood festival runs June 23-26. For more coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.