If a Tremor isn't off-road capable enough for you, North Carolina-based MegaRexx will turn a Ford F-250 Super Duty into a super-sized Raptor.

The MegaRexx MegaRaptor borrows the F-150 Raptor's headlights and grille, but adds giant fiberglass fenders that look like they came off a Baja 1000 pre-runner. Those fenders increase width by 12-18 inches, and MegaRexx also pushed the front axle forward by 1.5 inches, all to cram larger tires underneath.

The MegaRaptor rides on 46-inch Michelin XZL rubber, wrapped around the wheels from an MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) military vehicle. A 2.5-inch suspension lift and Bilstein shocks are part of the package as well.

MegaRexx MegaRaptor Ford Super Duty F-250

To ensure people can actually get in and out of this towering truck, MegaRexx added power-deployable running boards. Other additions include an air compressor, extra LED lighting, aftermarket front and rear bumpers, and a special hitch to preserve towing capability.

While this truck started out as an F-250 Super Duty Platinum, MegaRexx will also modify the F-350 or F-450 Super Duty. This build has the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V-8, which retains its stock output of 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. Ford says it's capable of lugging up to 20,000 pounds in a four-wheel-drive F-250 with a conventional hitch.

MegaRexx is currently asking for $5,000 deposits to reserve a place in line, followed by a 50% down payment to start the build, which then takes 2-3 months to complete. Note that Denver-based Defco Trucks also used the MegaRaptor name in 2018 for an F-350 build, while Shelby American offers its own off-road-ready F-250, minus Raptor nomenclature.