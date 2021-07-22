The sport sedan is a dying breed, but the sport crossover SUV is a growing trend. With the upcoming launch of the GTI and Golf R, Volkswagen of America decided to build a high-performance version of its Atlas Cross Sport family crossover.

The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept started life as a stock SEL Premium R-Line model that was then modified by VW enthusiast Jamie Orr.

It features a lowered suspension with ST Suspension XTA Plus 3 coilovers. The lowered stance drapes the SUV over Yokohama Advan Sport V105 UHP 285/35R22 tires on ABT Sport HR Aerowheels. TAROX 8-piston front calipers provide more than enough stopping power for the upgraded engine.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept

Under the hood is an EA888 2.0-turbo-4 engine from the Golf R. It's breathed on by an IS38 turbo and has an extra front-mounted radiator from a seventh-generation Golf R. VW says the engine makes more than 300 hp. Power flows through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to all four wheels.

Painted in Eisvogel Blau (which translates to Kingfisher Blue), a color offered in Europe, the SUV's other exterior changes consist of gloss black exterior trim in place of chrome and custom GT badges.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept

The blue color extends to the interior, which was converted to a four-passenger layout. Blue is found on the Recaro front buckets, gear shifter, safety belts, steering wheel, and Volkswagen Accessories floor mats. A custom center console sits between the rear seats, and inside it are a Volkswagen Accessories convenience safe and additional USB charging ports.

“This concept is proof that it’s possible to build SUVs that could appeal to our performance enthusiast base," said Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America.

We suspect the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept is just a one-off build and doesn't indicate a future performance version of the company's mid-size SUV. However, the concept will appear at events across the county later this year.