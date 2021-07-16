If you're a bit disappointed by the maximum 330 hp being offered on the 2021 Ford Bronco, Hennessey Performance Engineering of Sealy, Texas, will be happy to make your Bronco really buck.

The company's first stage of performance upgrades for the Ford off-roader is the VelociRaptor 400 package. It builds on the Bronco Badlands equipped with the available 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, and sees the maximum output jump to 405 hp and 503 lb-ft of torque.

That's much healthier than the stock 330 hp and 415 lb-ft, and will see the Bronco accelerate to 60 mph in under five seconds. To get to this performance level, Hennessey adds high-flow intake and exhaust systems and tweaks the engine management software.

The VelociRaptor 400 package also includes off-roading kit. The list includes custom 18-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires, a new front fascia with additional lights, a new rear fascia, and electronic fold-out steps. Hennessey also adds custom badging and a “Hennessey” script embroidered on the headrests.

Just 200 examples of the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco will be built for the 2021 model year, with pricing starting at about $80,000. That figure includes the donor SUV.

If it's more power you're after, Hennessey also has you covered. The company last fall announced a supercharged V-8 conversion that will see the Bronco's output pumped up to a supercar-rivaling 758 hp, though be prepared to pay $225,000 for this option. Ford, too, is working on more powerful Bronco along the lines of a Raptor model. This model is expected to come with a more powerful V-6.