Ford has no plans to drop a V-8 into its modern Bronco to challenge the V-8-powered Wrangler Jeep is cooking up, but that's why we have an aftermarket.

And one of the first aftermarket firms to promise a V-8-powered Bronco is Hennessey. On Wednesday, the Sealy, Texas-based tuner unveiled the VelociRaptor V8 Bronco which can be ordered directly from Hennessey or via select Ford dealerships.

The most powerful 2021 Bronco announced by the Blue Oval features a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that makes 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. For its VelociRaptor V8 Bronco, Hennessey will swap in Ford's Coyote 5.0-liter V-8. The engine delivers up to 480 hp on its own in some Ford vehicles but rather than stop there, Hennessey plans to strap on a supercharger to help liberate 758 hp. Hennessey will also upgrade the intake and exhaust systems, along with the fuel systems, to keep that power coming.

Mated to the Bronco's 10-speed automatic, the supercharged engine should hustle the SUV from 0-60 mph in about 4.5 seconds.

A few styling mods should set Hennessey's Bronco apart from the stock version. This will include a custom hood with a scoop, more agressive front and rear fascias together with a custom grille, and custom aluminum wheels with off-road tires. Hennessey said it will also upgrade the suspension for improved off-road capability.

The interior will receive some tweaks, too. Future owners can look forward to leather trim, embroidered headrests with a “Hennessey” script, and special badging including a serial numbered plaque.

Just 24 examples are planned for the 2021 model year and the price for one will start at $225,000. Yes, that's over four times the price of a fully loaded Bronco but Hennessey has a long history of tuning vehicles, including swapping V-6 engines for V-8s in Fords, and unlike many others in the business, it offers up a limited warranty.

Before you rush out to order a VelociRaptor V8 Bronco, note that Ford itself is working on a tougher Bronco along the lines of a Raptor model. It's also going to stick with V-6 power but we're sure Hennessey will have a V-8 conversion ready for it, too, when it lands.