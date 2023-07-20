Lexus is known to be working on a three-row electric SUV and a trademark filing suggests it will be called the TZ. The Lexus Electrified SUV concept shown in late 2021 previews the SUV, a model that is key to Lexus reaching a goal of selling only zero-emission vehicles in the U.S. by 2030.

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) is no stranger to SUVs with beefy engines, and its next is likely to be a hardcore Defender. We have fresh spy shots and video of a prototype for the new Defender variant testing at the Nürburgring.

Kahn Design in recent years has launched bespoke vehicles built using traditional coachbuilding methods. However, the company hasn't forgotten its roots of modifying vehicles such as the Range Rover, as it has just revealed a fresh take on the latest generation of the luxury SUV.

