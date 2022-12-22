The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around for four decades and was given multiple updates over the years to keep it fresh. We're not sure how long Mercedes plans to keep the current G-Class on the shelf before giving it a redesign, but it looks like the automaker will at least give the vehicle periodic updates in similar fashion to its predecessor.

We've already spotted prototypes for an updated version of the standard G-Class, and now we have spy shots of prototypes for the updated G 63 from AMG. Prototypes for both are also featured in the video below. Both G-Class versions are expected to debut early next year, as 2023 models.

Judging by the camouflage gear on the G 63 prototype, we'll see a revised fascia with what appears to be active shutters introduced up front. And while the general shape of the grille should remain unchanged, a revised pattern is expected.

The dash was also covered up, suggesting some changes inside as well. A key update inside should be the addition of the latest version of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system.

The G 63 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 good for 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. While AMG has just launched a plug-in hybrid powertrain using this V-8 in the form of the GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe and S 63 E Performance, we don't expect the G 63 to go the plug-in hybrid route just yet.

A more likely bet is the addition of the mild-hybrid system already offered with the 4.0-liter V-8 in some Mercedes models. The system features an electric motor capable of adding a temporary boost of 21 hp and 184 lb-ft. An electric powertrain is planned for the G-Class, though it won't arrive until 2024.

A repeat of the 4x4 Squared option complete with portal axles was also added to the G 63 lineup overseas earlier this year, though the availability of this option in the U.S. is yet to be announced.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.