A redesigned Infiniti QX80 is set to debut this year, and a prototype has been spotted for the first time. The design of Infiniti's new QX80 appears to be a close match with the QX Monograph concept that was shown last summer and previews the new design language for the brand.

Porsche is just one week out from revealing its electric Macan. The vehicle is a true next-generation design, but it might not immediately replace the current gas-powered crossover as Porsche has hinted in the past at selling both side-by-side for a period.

The Acura TLX sport sedan was updated for the 2024 model year and we just tested the range-topping TLX Type S grade. There's revised styling and some new cabin technology, but the standard turbocharged V-6's 355-hp peak power rating is unchanged.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Infiniti QX80 spied for first time

Porsche Macan EV teased one last time before Jan. 25 debut

Review: 2024 Acura TLX Type S takes pride in sleeper status

Review: 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale puts personality first

New Cadillac XT5 surfaces in China

Honda CEO: Solid-state batteries may enable affordable small EV by 2030

Lexus GX 550 Overtrail by JAOS debuts at Tokyo Auto Salon

Review: 2024 Kia Telluride still sets the benchmark

Lexus LBX Morizo RR concept could preview forbidden fruit

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 undercuts Tesla Model 3 by more than $9,000