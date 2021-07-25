Bugatti on Thursday confirmed that the last of 40 Divo hypercars has been built and delivered.

Built for a customer in Europe, the final Divo is finished in EB 110 LM Blue with Dark Blue carbon and matte gold metallic wheels. The interior has a similar combination of French Racing Blue and Deep Blue upholstery, with matte gray carbon trim.

Named for French racing driver Albert Divo, the $5.8 million hypercar is based on the Chiron platform but features unique bodywork designed to emphasize handling, rather than top speed.

A combination of lower weight (-77 pounds), higher downforce (+198 pounds), and greater lateral acceleration ( a maximum 1.6g) allowed the Divo to lap Italy's Nardo handling circuit a full 8.0 seconds quicker than the Chiron, according to Bugatti, despite the two cars having the same 1,480-hpoutput. The Divo was also spotted testing at Nürburgring last year, but Bugatti never published a lap time.

The final Bugatti Divo

The final Bugatti Divo

The Divo was unveiled in 2018 during Monterey Car Week, but customer deliveries didn't start until August 2020, in part due to coronavirus-related delays. Bugatti also needed to do more development work between the unveiling and the start of production.

Development of the Divo opened the door for additional limited-edition Bugatti models based on the Chiron, including the La Voiture Noire and Centodieci, as well as the track-focused Chiron Pur Sport.

With the Divo project complete, Bugatti will turn to a more extreme limited-edition track car. With 1,824 hp and a 2,733-pound curb weight, the Bugatti Bolide will be able to do 0-62 mph in 2.17 seconds and potentially lap the Nürburgring in less than six minutes. Just like that, the Divo is yesterday's news.