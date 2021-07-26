Lamborghini in July unveiled the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae as the swan song for both its Aventador and all road-going models powered by nothing but a naturally aspirated V-12.

However, the automaker has a second V-12 model to launch in 2021 before a successor to the Aventador packing a newly developed V-12 and plug-in hybrid technology arrives in 2023.

In an interview with Autocar published on Monday, Lamborghini chief Stephan Winkelmann said the second V-12 model due in 2021 will by a hybrid but feature simpler supercapacitor technology like that found in the Aventador-based Sian rather than more advanced plug-in hybrid technology destined for the Aventador successor. Rumor has it that the second V-12 model will also feature a design inspired by the Countach—an icon that turned 50 in 2021.

In the Sian, an electric motor integrated with the transmission provides a boost to Lamborghini's familiar 6.5-liter V-12 which on its own develops 774 hp. With the electric motor's boost, the peak output rises to 807 hp. The electric motor only aids the engine at speeds up to 81 mph, though. The electric motor also recovers energy under braking, which it stores in a supercapacitor instead of a battery.

Looking further out, Lamborghini will have a full-hybrid lineup by 2024 after which the company will prepare to launch its first electric vehicle. The electric vehicle, which will feature battery-electric power, will be a fourth model line likely in the form of a grand tourer with 2+2 seating, like a modern Espada.