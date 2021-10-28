There's a new generation of the iconic SL headed to dealerships in the first half of next year and Mercedes-Benz has provided a first look. The car has been developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG performance skunkworks and at launch will offer the choice of two V-8 options.

The holidays are almost here, and that means it's time to take a look at the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book. This year, buyers will be able to purchase a special version of the GMC Hummer EV. Just one will be offered, though, and it's priced at an eye-watering $285,000.

Believe it or not but “Top Gear” is still in production. A new season is coming to the BBC next year, starring British personalities Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff. The first trailer has just been released.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

