Much-loved car show “Top Gear” is still running and about to start its 31st season in the current format. It will see Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff return for hosting duties, and a trailer released on Tuesday hints at some of the antics they will get up to.

The trailer also hints at some of the vehicles set to appear in the new season, one of which is the McLaren 765 LT. In case you've forgotten, the 765 LT is the track-focused version of the 720S and features a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 spitting out 755 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Also appearing is Aston Martin's one-off Victor, plus a Lamborghini Huracan STO, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, and even a DeLorean DMC-12. Some of the features will include a day at the Silverstone Circuit and a caravan trip using electric crossovers.

The producer of Top Gear, the BBC, hasn't said when exactly season 31 will arrive, though it is expected to start before the end of next March. Filming for the new season started last May.

If you prefer the antics of former hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, their rival Amazon Prime car show “The Grand Tour” is still alive. The most recent episode was the “Lockdown” special filmed in Scotland and released in July. Another special episode has been filmed and may be released by the end of the year. Further episodes are planned, though they might not happen for a while due to travel restrictions caused by Covid-19.