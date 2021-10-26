Audi's next electric vehicle will be a small crossover twinned with an electric Porsche Macan. The Audi will go by the name Q6 E-Tron, and fresh prototypes have been spotted in the wild.

Italy's Mazzanti has returned with a new version of its Evantra supercar. The newest version is designed for purists, with its focus being on low weight and pure driving pleasure.

Volvo plans to go public via an initial public offering and is seeking to raise approximately $2.3 billion. If all goes to plan, shares in the Swedish automaker will start trading by the end of October.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron spy shots and video: Electric Porsche Macan's Audi twin spotted

Mazzanti Evantra Pura: Lightweight model weighs 2,843 lb, packs 761 hp

Volvo cools IPO expectations, targets $18B valuation

First drive review: 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness rings the mountains

Tesla value passes $1 trillion after Hertz announces plan to buy 100,000 Model 3s

Apple seeks LFP batteries, but talks with leading suppliers BYD and CATL have reportedly stalled

Bugatti Chiron production winding down, only 40 build slots remain

2022 Hyundai Venue review

Jay Leno plays James Bond for a day with “Goldfinger” DB5 continuation car

GM is looking to its dealerships to deploy destination chargers in communities