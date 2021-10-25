It's almost the end of the road for the Pagani Huayra, and company CEO and founder Horacio Pagani is dropping details on its replacement. Code-named the C10, the new supercar is due in 2022 initially with a V-12 and later an available electric powertrain.

BMW is out testing prototypes for a redesigned X1 and our latest spy shots and video show a tester for a new performance range-topper that will likely be badged an X1 M35i. This won't be a dedicated M car but a tamer M Performance model. There should still be well over 300 hp on tap, though.

The U.S. missed out on the current Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover but this won't be the case for the redesigned model, local dealers have learned. It's due around 2025 and should arrive alongside an electric C-Class.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Pagani C10: Huayra replacement debuts in 2022, already sold out

2023 BMW X1 M35i spy shots and video: New performance range-topper for compact crossover

Mercedes reportedly plans next EQC and electric C-Class for US around 2025

What's New for 2022: Honda

Verstappen edges out Hamilton for 2021 F1 United States Grand Prix win

First drive review: 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid delivers more range and power

Satin paint protection film gives you matte look without the cleaning hassle

2022 Ford Edge review

Be the Dark Knight with Mattel's new Batmobile RC car by Hot Wheels

Tesla CFO: “Profound awakening” of EV desirability has caught company off-guard