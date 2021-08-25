Subaru has released new photos and video of its next-generation WRX and confirmed the car's debut for September 10. The new WRX looks to feature an evolutionary look, but its mechanicals will be completely revised.

Organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show have announced plans to host a sister show in Doha, Qatar. The Geneva auto show will remain an annual event but the new show in Doha will be held on a biennial basis.

Lucid's range-topping Air sedan will come in two flavors, one of which will be a performance-oriented version. It will offer more power and range than Tesla's Model S Plaid. We're talking an output of 1,111 hp and a range approaching 500 miles on a charge.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

