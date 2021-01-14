Ford is set to launch a redesigned Ranger later this year and a prototype has just been spotted.

The current Ranger was only introduced in the United States for the 2019 model year but has been on sale elsewhere since the early part of the latest decade. That's why a new generation of the mid-size pickup truck is coming so soon. We expect it to be launched here as a 2022 model.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but part of the headlight design can be seen, revealing a similar look to the design used on the latest F-150. The prototype is for a crew-cab model but a super cab should also be coming. Elsewhere, an SUV body will be offered, as is the case for the current Ranger.

2022 Ford Ranger spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The new Ranger will ride on the updated version of the current Ranger's T6 body-on-frame platform. The updated platform has a slightly bigger footprint and can support plug-in hybrid technology. It made its debut in the new Bronco.

Given the close ties with the Bronco, we can expect the Ranger to carry the same powertrains. In the Bronco, there's a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque as the base powertrain, and a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 310 hp and 400 lb-ft as the mid-range option. The Bronco is offered with the choice of a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic and hopefully this is the case for the Ranger, too.

It isn't clear what electrified option(s) Ford has planned for the Ranger, but it may simply be the plug-in hybrid setup featured in the new F-150 PowerBoost. The setup combines a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 with a single electric motor for a combined 430 hp and 570 lb-ft.

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak

We also expect to see another twin-turbo V-6 reserved for a Ranger Raptor. Yes, the U.S. is finally getting a Ranger Raptor, albeit with a gasoline engine instead of a diesel like in the current Ranger Raptor sold overseas. For Bronco fans, there will be an equivalent model possibly dubbed a Warthog. Prototypes for this model are also out testing.

Production of the new Ranger for North America will be handled at Ford's Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan. It's where the current Ranger and new Bronco are built.

Next year, Volkswagen will launch a redesigned version of its own mid-size pickup truck, the Amarok, which Ford is developing on the bones of the new Ranger. Ford will also build the Amarok for VW, with the vehicle so far only confirmed for the South American, European and African markets, though both Ford and VW have left the door open to it possibly being sold in the U.S.