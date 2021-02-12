McLaren's next supercar in the pipeline is called an Artura, and it's set for a debut on February 16. A teaser video is out and gives us a taste of its V-6 engine. Yes, that's right. McLaren has ditched its usual V-8 for a V-6 in the new supercar.

Funnily enough, rival supercar manufacturer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has gone from a V-6 to a V-8 for its 007 Le Mans Hypercar. SCG and its partners are putting the final touches on the 007 and recently fired up its engine for the first time.

A Swiss company by the name of Micro is developing an electric car whose design has been influenced quite heavily by the iconic Isetta—right down to the front-opening door. The car was originally due to start production in 2018 but Micro has spent the past couple of years reengineering it for improved safety.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

McLaren Artura's V-6 sounds off in teaser video, full reveal Feb. 16

SCG 007 Le Mans Hypercar racer's twin-turbo V-8 fired up for first time

Microlino modern Isetta on track to start production in 2021

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. 2021 Tesla Model 3: Compare Electric Cars

Stellantis CEO backs Chrysler, downplays chances of US return for Peugeot

Last call for Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid flagship, as brand prepares for more EVs

Next Mercedes-Benz C-Class to come exclusively with 4-cylinder engines, including AMGs

2020 Subaru Legacy review

Toyota and Aurora partner on self-driving cars

2022 Toyota electric sedan and crossover: What we know about upcoming EVs, platform