McLaren has confirmed that its next supercar will be called an Artura, and we have spy shots of a prototype. Due in the first half of 2021, the Artura will sit between the GT and 720S in McLaren's model hierarchy.

Audi is developing a new compact SUV with battery-electric power to be called a Q4 E-Tron, and a coupe-like version to be called a Q4 Sportback E-Tron is also coming.

Ford promised that its Mustang Mach-E would offer up to 300 miles of range, and now the EPA's range estimates confirm it. The 300-mile figure is when the battery-electric SUV is equipped with an 88-kilowatt-hour battery rear-wheel drive. Add all-wheel drive and the figure drops to 270 miles.

Volkswagen to pass on Passat, cease production of sedan by 2023

2023 BMW X5 spy shots: Mild facelift pegged for popular SUV

GM switches allegiances, halts challenge of California clean-air standards

Cadillac to dealers: Spend $200,000 to upgrade for electric future or move on

GM to recall nearly 6M trucks and SUVs with Takata airbags despite disagreement with the NHTSA

Jay Leno's Porsche Carrera GT wasn't the most reliable car

Nissan and Detroit startup Hercules may pair up for electric truck, according to report