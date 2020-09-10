California EV startup Lucid has only just unveiled its world-beating Air sedan, but it's already teasing what comes next. The company's next model will be an SUV based on the same platform as the Air, and it's set for production in 2023.

Another SUV headed for production much sooner is the new Grecale from Maserati. This is the Italian brand's long-awaited SUV based on the platform of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The two SUVs will also share a production site.

McLaren is working on its next-generation Sports Series range and a prototype has been spotted. Interestingly, the car's design looks to have been revealed in the tester's digital instrument cluster which was captured by our spy photographer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lucid Project Gravity SUV teased, production to start in 2023

Maserati Grecale: Alfa Romeo Stelvio-based SUV coming in 2021

McLaren Sports Series hybrid spy shots: Electrified model to join entry-level range

What's New for 2021: Mazda

Sebastian Vettel to join Racing Point in 2021 as team rebrands as Aston Martin

German publication pans VW ID 3 for build quality, infotainment

Ex-VW Group CEO Martin Winterkorn to face trial over diesel scandal in Germany

2021 Chrysler Pacifica becomes a $54,885 minivan

Mid-engine Maserati MC20 supercar coming with 621 horsepower, carbon-fiber chassis, butterfly doors

India might mandate EV chargers at 69,000 state-owned gas stations