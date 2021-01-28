Genesis has teased us with a series of electric-vehicle concepts over the past couple of years but now the automaker has been spotted with a prototype for a production-bound EV.

The car, code-named the JW, is a tallish hatch that Genesis will likely market as a crossover SUV, and we should see it in showrooms in late 2021 or early the following year. A possible name is GV60 or eGV60, to reflect the vehicle's positioning below Genesis' GV70 and GV80 SUVs.

2022 Genesis JW electric crossover SUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It's based on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform known as E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), which Hyundai is using for its Ioniq 5 electric suv due on sale in fall 2021. Kia plans to use the platform for its own electric SUV.

The platform has been designed with an 800-volt electrical system, which could potentially see charging rates of 350 kilowatts. According to Hyundai Motor Group, a 300-mile range and an 80% charge in 18 minutes will be possible in some models based on the E-GMP.

Hyundai Motor Group E-GMP platform

The prototype for Genesis' EV looks similar to testers for the Kia EV, with the roofline and the design of the doors being a perfect match. There's extra chrome on the Genesis prototype, and its head and taillights also have a split, dual-element design that's been made a signature trait of the brand.

Don't be surprised if the styling of Genesis' EV features elements inspired by 2019's Mint Concept, a small, electric hatch with a 200-mile range.

Genesis Mint Concept

Given the size of the prototype, the new Genesis will likely challenge other compact EVs like the Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40 Recharge. Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are also readying compact EVs in the form of the respective Q4 E-Tron, iX1 and recently revealed EQA.

Genesis is also known to be working on an electric version of the G80 sedan, and there are rumors it is also working on an electric SUV and an electric coupe. The SUV will likely be related to the Hyundai Ioniq 7 SUV due in early 2024. As for the coupe, this was tipped to be a production version of 2018's Essentia Concept but looks to be on hold for now.