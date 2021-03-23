Ferrari is out testing what's likely to be a prototype for a hardcore version of the 812 Superfast.

The Italian automaker tends to launch such variants toward the end of a model's life cycle. Prior to the arrival of the 812 Superfast, Ferrari sent out the F12 Berlinetta with the F12 TDF.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

It isn't clear what a hardcore 812 Superfast will be called but a revival of Ferrari's GTO badge is a possibility. It was last used on the 599 GTO which was the hardcore version of the 599 GTB. Ferrari at present refers to the new car as the Versione Speciale.

Compared to the regular 812 Superfast, this prototype looks to have a new front fascia with larger intakes, as well as new rear fascia with a large diffuser and vents around the exhaust tips.

2022 Ferrari 812 GTO (Versione Speciale) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Expect any hardcore 812 Superfast to also feature extra power and new chassis mods. The 812 Superfast generates 789 hp and 530 lb-ft of torque from a 6.5-liter V-12. Interestingly, the new model is rumored to be the last V-12 Ferrari to skip forced induction or hybrid technology, which would make it quite the prize in the world of car collectors.

As for when we'll see the covers come off, Ferrari tends to redesign or update its models every five years or so, and with the 812 Superfast arriving in 2017 and due to bow out at the end of 2022, this hardcore variant will likely arrive in late 2021 or early 2022.