Ford's modern Bronco is finally here, and it's safe to say that the rugged off-roader is even better than most were expecting. The new Bronco rides on a next-generation version of Ford's T6 body-on-frame platform and features a pair of powertrain options, both of them turbocharged. We hear a hardcore Raptor-style version is also in the works.

BMW has unveiled an electric version of one of its core models, in this case the X3 crossover SUV. The Tesla Model Y rival will go into production in China later this summer and start deliveries shortly after. We won't see it in the United States, though. The first electric BMW SUV on these shores will be the X5-sized iNext.

Mercedes-AMG is set to unveil its hardcore GT Black Series on Wednesday. Ahead of the reveal, the Affalterbach tuner has dropped some new details, including confirmation of the car's output—and in true Black Series style, it outmuscles the competition.

