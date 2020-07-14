The 2021 Ford Bronco looks like a vintage off-roader, but that’s far from the case thanks to modern powertrains, technology, and capability.

Thousands of future Bronco owners plunked down $100 to secure their SUVs after the Bronco’s reveal on Monday evening, but when it comes to styling flourishes and Easter eggs, the Bronco is still like a present waiting to be opened on Christmas morning.

Bronco’s Chief Designer Paul Wraith confirmed to Motor Authority that the Bronco has Easter eggs, but they may not be what buyers expect.

“Our Easter eggs are not playful, or cartoonish, or jokey, but are there to provide background or heritage on the vehicle,” Wraith said.

Without a treasure map to guide us, here’s a look at the Bronco’s known Easter eggs and retro design cues.

2021 Ford Bronco

Bronco symbols

Wraith said there are Bronco symbols scattered around the Bronco both inside and out. While he wouldn’t say how many Bronco icons are hidden throughout the SUV, we see Bronco icons on the steering wheel and on the seat backs. It's likely there are more.

2021 Ford Bronco

BRONCO

You’ll rarely see it unless you’re standing in the rear cargo area, but the top of the Bronco’s C-pillar roof brace has “BRONCO” stamped into it.

2021 Ford Bronco

B is for Bronco

The Bronco’s LED taillights feature a B in their overall outline. It doesn’t stand for badass, but it should.

2021 Ford Bronco

America

Broncos with the 10-speed automatic transmission have a Bronco icon and an American flag on the shift lever. God bless.

2021 Ford Bronco

Start ’er up

The Bronco starts with an Easter egg, literally. The aluminum surround for the start button is shaped like the Bronco’s headlight: round with an attached rectangle on the right side that mimics the turn signal.

2021 Ford Bronco

FORD

Who makes the Bronco? There’s only one exterior Ford badge on the Bronco. It can be found on the bottom left of the tailgate. Anyone who slides out the available cargo area will also see “FORD” stamped into the tray.

2021 Ford Bronco

Bronco Bolts

Bolts with the word Bronco stamped into them are found throughout the cabin. These bolts indicate that the piece of trim—be it a grab handle plaque, or seat back accessory—is removable and easily swapable for another part.

2021 Ford Bronco

Ground Clearance

Perhaps the coolest Easter egg and throwback nod is the one that’s hidden in plain sight, though it requires an in-depth knowledge of the Bronco's original specifications. The 1966 Bronco came standard with 11.6 inches of ground clearance while the 2021 Bronco can be had from the factory with 11.6 inches of maximum ground clearance for buyers who choose the Sasquatch package.

2021 Ford Bronco

Those eyes, that face

This is, without question, a Bronco. The round headlights with their horizontal turn signals and the slim, horizontal grille are all modern interpretations of the 1966 model’s face.

2021 Ford Bronco

Simple and functional

The original 1966 Bronco’s design was simple, yet functional, and the 2021 Bronco is no different. With short front and rear overhangs, aggressive approach and departure angles, flat sides, a flat roof, a squared-off greenhouse, slim A-pillars, and an upright windshield, the Bronco is ready to tackle the wild, just like the original model.

2021 Ford Bronco

In the line of sight

Raised trail sights on either side of the front fenders are a nod to the 1966 Bronco’s peaked fenders. They are also functional as they help drivers place the front of the Bronco while off-roading, and they can be used as tie downs for roof-mounted cargo like a canoe, each with a 150-pound weight rating. The sights are simply bolted onto the Bronco and can be quickly replaced should one break, according to Wraith.