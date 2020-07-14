The Mercedes-AMG GT range currently tops out with the 577-horsepower GT R Pro, but a more potent Black Series is coming to see out this generation of AMG's standalone sports car.

AMG is set to reveal the new GT Black Series later today, but the company has already dropped a revealing teaser video and now has confirmed the output: 720 horsepower will be generated from a “re-engineered” version of the GT sports car's familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8.

Former AMG CEO Tobias Moers in 2018 hinted at an output of more than 700 hp to make the car competitive with the McLaren 720S and Porsche 911 GT2 RS. AMG has delivered, and in true Black Series style the new GT Black Series outmuscles the competition. The 720S comes with 710 hp while the 911 GT2 RS comes with 700 hp.

It isn't clear what changes AMG's engineers have made to the 4.0-liter V-8, though it's rumored the turbochargers no longer sit in the center of the cylinder banks, known as a “hot-vee” configuration.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Of course, when you're crafting a Black Series version of an already mental car, you have to take your time to make sure you get it just right. It's not as simple as adding more power. You're also going to want added aerodynamic performance, a lighter curb weight, and a suitably angry bit of extra bodywork. And judging by the prototypes that's exactly what AMG is planning.

The GT R Pro is already one of the fastest rear-wheel-drive production cars around the ‘Ring with a time of 7:04.63, and it only has 577 hp. The GT Black Series will likely see the 'Ring time slip under the 7:00 mark. Other performance numbers should include a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.0 seconds and a top speed of well over 200 mph.

As mentioned above, the Black Series will see out this generation of AMG's standalone sports car. A successor is planned and may have already been teased. All we know about the next GT is that it will be based on a new modular sports car platform to be shared with the next Mercedes-Benz SL-Class. The platform is expected to bring weight savings and likely some form of electrification.