The Black Series will return to the Mercedes-AMG lineup in July, but someone in Affalterbach couldn't wait.

On Thursday, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series made an early debut via a YouTube video featuring Tim Burton, known as Shmee150.

The AMG GT Black Series appears to have a widebody kit with flared front and rear fenders to house a wider track or wider tire and wheel setup. The front fenders have ducts that appear to let hot air out similar to those found on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The Black Series' aero and overall look is well, aggressive. Up front, there's a large splitter and dive planes to push air in efficient—and intimidating—way. In back there's a massive, tiered wing to stick the muscular tail to the tarmac. A quad exhaust setup peeks out from an excpetional rear diffuser.

If all of this sounds familiar, it's because a lot of it is pulled from the latest AMG GT race car.

It's not clear what powers the AMG GT R Black Series, but the previous CEO Tobias Moers hinted in 2018 output would be more than 700 horsepower to compete with the McLaren 720S and Porsche 911 GT2 RS. The AMG may be powered by a new V-8 that makes 710 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is a given.

The 577-hp AMG GT R Pro lapped the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 7:04.63, making it one of the fastest rear-wheel-drive production cars around the 'Ring. The Black Series will likely drop the GT R's 'Ring time under seven minutes. Expect a 0-to-60 mph time of less than three seconds and a top speed of over 200 mph.