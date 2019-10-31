Mercedes-Benz may have just dropped a sneak peek at the next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT in a video documenting a recent visit by Lewis Hamilton to Mercedes' Advanced Design Studio in Sindelfingen, Germany.

At 35 seconds into the short clip, we see the Formula One ace helping to craft a clay model of a sports car with proportions very similar to the current GT. However, the face of the mystery model and the side vents closely resemble the design of the AMG One, which would make sense as the hypercar is the halo for the brand.

As Motor1 noticed, a commenter on Mercedes' YouTube channel where the video was posted asked if the design is in fact for the next GT. Mercedes replied with, “We’ll have to see what future is waiting for us,” together with a winking emoticon.

Lewis Hamilton works on a sports car clay model at Mercedes' design studio in Sindelfingen, Germany Mercedes-AMG One

When might we see the next GT? AMG will launch a Black Series version of the current GT next year, a variant that typically comes right at the very end of the product cycle. This means we can expect the next GT to follow in 2021 or 2022.

All we know about the car is that it will be based on a new modular sports car platform to be shared with the next Mercedes SL-Class. The platform is expected to bring weight savings and electrification. Yes, the next GT will be electrified, though we hear that only a mild-hybrid system is planned.

Look for the first prototypes to hit the Nürburgring next summer.