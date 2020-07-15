A new generation of the Land Rover Range Rover is expected next year, and a new generation of the Range Rover Sport is likely not far behind it.

For the current models, Land Rover is introducing minor updates to see out the vehicles' twilight years. The British automaker on Wednesday announced the latest round of updates which are being introduced for the 2021 model year.

For the Range Rover Sport, there's a new Carbon Edition range-topper based on the Range Rover Sport SVR sledgehammer. It features carbon fiber accents throughout, including on the center section of the hood. Carbon fiber is also used for some of the cabin accents and the engine cover. Completing the look is a set of 22-inch light alloy wheels with a gloss black finish.

No extra power has been added. Like all Range Rover Sport SVRs, the Carbon Edition comes with a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 good for 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system form the rest of the drivetrain.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver Edition

Also new for 2021 is a Silver Edition based on the Range Rover Sport HSE. This model sports a silver finish known as Shadow Atlas on some of the exterior parts, along with 21-inch light alloys with a gloss black finish and contrasting diamond turned accents. For the interior, piano black accents are standard.

Buyers of the Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic can add a new Premium Black Pack design package, and all 2021 Range Rover Sport models can be fitted with an improved cabin air filtration system. The system uses nano-sized charged water particles to extract particles from the incoming air, even those smaller than 2.5 micrometers.

The 2021 Range Rover Sport range kicks off with the SE priced from $70,850. At the other end of the spectrum, the SVR Carbon Edition is priced from $131,350. Both figures include destination.

For the regular Range Rover, the 2021 model year also sees some new special editions added, including a limited-edition 50th anniversary model.