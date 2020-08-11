The Hellcat pickup truck is almost here.

On Tuesday Ram dropped a teaser for its Raptor-fighting 2021 TRX pickup truck on social media and announced it will be unveiled on August 17 at 12 pm ET.

Previewed as a concept in 2016 and confirmed for production two years later, the TRX will be a step up from the current Ram 1500 Rebel in performance and off-road capability.

Spy shots captured in March showed prototype trucks with beefed-up suspension. The TRX concept had 13 inches of wheel travel, internal bypass shocks, as well as a Dynatrac Pro 60 rear axle with locking differential. The concept's front axle had an open differential, with custom half shafts to accommodate a wider front track.

Ram Rebel TRX concept, 2016 State Fair of Texas

Like the Ford F-150 Raptor it targets, TRX is expected to combine speed with off-road prowess. The concept version had a 6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged V-8, albeit detuned to 575 horsepower. The production version is expected to get two engine options. One is a naturally aspirated V-8 with 520 hp or 525 hp, the other is a Hellcat engine tuned to 707 hp. In both cases, drive will be to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

As with the original concept truck, and its Raptor rival, expect the TRX to get more aggressive bodywork, including fender flares and a new grille distinct from other Ram 1500 models.

Fans have been waiting for a V-8 performance truck from an OEM since the Raptor switched to EcoBoost V-6 power. It's possible the Blue Oval will respond to the TRX with a Raptor powered by the Shelby GT500 Mustang's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, potentially with 760 hp.