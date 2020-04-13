The Fisker Ocean is edging closer to production, and the company has just announced that the battery-electric SUV will be available with four customization packages when it finally goes on sale.

One of the them was revealed on Monday as the Force-E off-road package. It will be available for Oceans equipped with all-wheel drive (rear-wheel drive will be standard) and will add raised suspension, off-road wheels and tires, protective elements for the body, a roof rack, extra lights, tow hooks, and a rear power take off that can be used to charge stranded EVs.

You'll also notice the package includes a spare tire positioned at the front of the vehicle. It sits in a recessed hood that will be unique to the Force-E package. The so-called frunk will also house a large water tank with a tap at the front fascia for easy access. Fisker said there will also be several upgrades inside, which will be revealed when an Ocean prototype with the Force-E package is rolled out in 2021.

While off-road enthusiasts are sure to welcome these features, Fisker said it's also received interest from fleets dealing in rescue- and military-style vehicles.

Fisker Ocean with Force-E off-road package

As for the other packages, Fisker said details on these will be announced in the fourth quarter of the year.

Fisker plans to start production of the Ocean in late 2021, though this will likely be for pre-production units as the first customer examples aren't due to roll off the line until the second half of 2022. Fisker is yet to announce plant details but the company said Monday that information on production will be made in the third quarter of the year.

If all goes to plan, Fisker will launch two more vehicles based on the Ocean's platform in relatively quick succession. The company hasn't said what form they will take, although it has hinted at a pickup truck in the past.

Hopefully Fisker can manage to get the Ocean into production as the vehicle is quite compelling. Reservations are already open and Fisker has previously announced that pricing starts from $37,499. The vehicle qualifies for a full federal tax credit of $7,500, so some buyers will be looking at a final price of $29,999. You'll also be able to lease one from $379 per month, with the lease price including the cost of all repairs and maintenance. That's not a bad deal for an electric SUV with an 80-kilowatt-hour battery and estimated range of between 250 and 300 miles.