Land Rover has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Range Rover.

The new mid-size luxury SUV is expected to debut alongside a redesigned version of the stretched Range Rover Long Wheelbase sometime next year, which means we'll likely see it arrive as a 2022 model. A new Range Rover Sport should also be coming, likely one year after the Range Rover.

Land Rover only last year introduced an updated Range Rover that offered a new inline-6 engine and mild-hybrid system as the base powertrain. But the current generation dates back to 2013 so it makes sense the redesigned, fourth-generation model is coming up soon.

Compared to the current Range Rover, Land Rover's design team looks to have implemented a slightly less boxier shape for the redesigned model's cabin. The wheel arches also appear to be a bit more pronounced. Finer details, like the accents in the lights, are similar to what we see on the redesigned Defender introduced for 2020.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Underpinning the vehicle is Land Rover's MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform that debuts this year in a redesigned Jaguar XJ. It was previously thought the platform would debut in the redesigned Defender but Land Rover went with an evolution of the D7 platform instead for the off-roader. The D7 platform underpins the outgoing Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, as well as the Discovery.

The new MLA platform has been designed to fit battery-electric powertrains and will eventually underpin most models from the Jaguar and Land Rover brands. The platform will also be lighter than the aluminum-intensive D7 platform.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

When it comes to powertrains, a mild-hybrid setup will remain the base option, while a new plug-in hybrid setup featuring an engine mated to an electric motor at the front axle and a second electric motor powering the rear axle is expected to replace the current Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid's single-electric motor setup. A battery-electric powertrain will also be offered and targeted at buyers in urban areas.

It isn't clear if a V-8 will still be on offer, though a deal with BMW Group could potentially make it happen. Jaguar Land Rover and BMW Group are already poised to share some engines and electric powertrains, and hopefully a V-8 is on the cards. Jaguar Land Rover's current 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 is expected to be phased out at the end of 2020.