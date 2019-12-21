The latest Porsche 911, known as the 992, has been in production for over a year and yet the automaker has continued to build variants of the last generation, the 991. That ended on Friday.

Porsche announced that after 233,540 units of the 991, the seventh generation of the legendary sports car is no more. What was the final car? A 911 Speedster in silver with caramel-colored sport buckets. There's only one word that sums up the look of this car, gorgeous.

991 Porsche 911 Speedster

It's powered by a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-6 with 502 horsepower and the ability to spin up to 9,000 rpm. If that engine sounds familiar that's because it is. It's based on the setup in the 911 GT3 R racing model and Porsche said it's able to sprint the Speedster from 0-60 in 3.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 192 mph.

Porsche Motorsport developed the Speedster and massaged the 911 GT3's engine. For example, there are extra throttle bodies from the 911 GT3 R race car, a treat for the driver's ears as the Speedster's windshield is low and there's no roof.

991 Porsche 911 Speedster

With no air conditioning (it can be added back), cloth door pulls, and netting instead of plastics, the Speedster has been put on a serious diet. The "frunk" lid, front fender, and rear decklid are all carbon fiber while the bumpers are polyurethane. All these changes combined mean the Speedster weighs only 100 pounds more than the racer.

When it was announced in April, Porsche said only 1,948 Speedsters were for sale, though it didn't detail how many were set to come to the U.S. market. The cost of each Speedster was a cool $275,750, but this final car sports a heritage package that costs $24,510 and adds retro livery and other design cues from the original 356 Speedster from the 1950s.