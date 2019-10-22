Porsche engineers are out testing what appears to be a hardcore version of the Panamera. The mystery prototype is testing at the Nürburgring where it reportedly set a 7:11 lap time.

McLaren's Speedtail has been spotted in the wild. The British firm's latest flagship is a hybrid hypercar with 1,035 horsepower and an F1-style 3-seat layout, and it's sure to turn heads wherever it rolls.

Toyota will showcase its upcoming technologies during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and one of these will be solid-state batteries. The technology promises to deliver up to 500 miles of range in future EVs.

Hardcore Porsche Panamera testing at the 'Ring could be 10th anniversary special

McLaren Speedtail spied on the street

Toyota solid-state battery won't be ready for production until middle of next decade

2020 Subaru Crosstrek to start at $23,155; Hybrid at $36,155

2020 Nissan Titan XD revealed minus the Cummins diesel

Toyota Yaris Hybrid revealed: Will the Prius C return?

More potent Karma Revero GTS to debut at 2019 LA Auto Show

2020 Hyundai Palisade vs. 2020 Kia Telluride: Compare SUVs

Tennessee Ford dealer offers 700-hp supercharged Mustang GTs for $40,000

Los Angeles wants to pave its streets with recycled plastic