Hummer might be set for a return, but as a pure EV brand. Yes, the brand synonymous with big, gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs could soon be known for zero-emission vehicles.

The oft-rumored Land Rover Range Rover will be a road-biased electric crossover, according to the latest reports. Think a soft-roader along the lines of the Audi A6 Allroad but with a battery-electric powertrain.

A mystery Ferrari prototype has been spotted and looks to be a new fixed-roof version of the Portofino. It's thought to be the fifth and final member of Ferrari's five debuts planned for 2019, meaning the covers could come off soon.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

GM electric pickup program could lead to Hummer revival

Land Rover Road Rover reportedly a road-biased electric SUV

Mystery Ferrari could be Portofino coupe

NHTSA finally plans to get 5-star testing up to speed

2021 Buick Regal leaked

VW CEO says ramping up EVs won't affect profit margins

Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle back in production

What do you get from a connected car app?

2021 Hyundai Tucson spy shots

Winnebago behind $60M funding of Motiv: Is the future of RVs fully electric?