Porsche substantially brought down the price of its Taycan with this week's announcement of the Taycan 4S variant. Naturally the power and range is reduced compared to the top-end Turbo and Turbo S models, but the car is hardly lacking in performance.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 - Los Angeles reveal, October 2019

Another EV in the headlines this week was Volvo's new XC40 Recharge. It comes with 402 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and a 78-kilowatt-hour battery that should return around 200 miles of range.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

For all the readers still with gasoline pumping in their veins, we've got our first drive review up on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. So, has the mid-engine layout been a hit or miss for the C8? Find out here.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur

Another vehicle we tested was Bentley's redesigned Flying Spur. The new Spur rides on a Porsche platform that helps raise the bar in luxury and performance, the latter likely to help the nameplate remain the driver's choice among mega-buck sedans.

Tesla Model S Plaid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

New prototypes for the Tesla Model S Plaid were spotted at the Nürburgring this week. The latest testers look a lot more polished, and thus likely better represent the production Model S Plaid due in 2020.

2021 McLaren 620R spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was a new McLaren Sports Series member. Expected to be called the 620R, the new member will be a road-going version of the 570S GT4 race car with potentially up to 611 horsepower.

2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

A BMW sedan smaller than the 3-Series will soon hit dealerships in the United States. We're talking about the 2-Series Gran Coupe, which was revealed this week ahead of the sales launch next spring.

Ford Mustang GT near Clay and Taylor streets in San Francisco (Matt Dayka/For Motor Authority)

We revisited the Broadway from "Bullitt" to see how the neighborhoods and area around the iconic movie has changed. If you do the same, you'll definitely want to do it in a Ford Mustang.