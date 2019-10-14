Porsche blew us away with the performance of its 2020 Taycan but getting into one isn't an easy feat as only the range-topping Turbo and Turbo S models, priced from $152,250 and $186,350, respectively, are available.

That changes next spring when the new Taycan 4S reaches dealers with a starting price of only $105,150, including destination. The price is with a standard battery, referred to as the Performance Battery. Opt for the bigger Performance Battery Plus option and the starting price of the 4S rises to $‭111,730‬.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

Naturally you're giving up some of the performance of the Turbo models by opting for the 4S, though the car is still brilliantly fast. With the standard battery you're looking at 79.2 kilowatt-hours and a dual-motor system good for 522 horsepower. Opt for the bigger battery and you get the Turbo model's 93.4-kwh pack, along with a dual-motor system with 563 hp of peak power. With either battery you're looking at 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.8 seconds or less and a top speed of 155 mph.

The powertrain of the 4S is similar to the Turbo models, right down to the 2-speed transmission at the rear axle, though the electric motor at the rear axle, still an extra-efficient permanent-magnet setup, has a 3.1-inch shorter rotor. This actually helps save weight so the 4S with the 93.4-kwh battery may just end up being the range leader in the Taycan family. EPA-rated range estimates will be announced closer to next year's market launch.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

You'll have a tough time telling the 4S apart from the Turbo models without looking at the badges. The aerodynamics haven't changed much, ensuring that the 4S, just like the Turbo models, has an extremely low coefficient of drag of just 0.22 Cd. There are subtle differences, though. The wheels are smaller at 19 inches across and the side skirts don't match the body color.

Top chassis components are included. For example, the car comes standard with air suspension complete with Porsche Active Suspension Management adaptive damping. There are also powerful 6-piston brake calipers up front and 4-piston calipers at the rear. This clamp down on steel rotors measuring 14 inches across.

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

When it comes to charging, the maximum charging capacity is 225 kilowatts for the Performance Battery or 270 kw for the Performance Battery Plus using a high-speed DC charger. Charging is at 50 kw using a standard DC charger and at 150 kw with an optional Booster. Porsche is offering free 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America sites, as well as at Porsche dealerships. It's also selling a 240-volt home charge-point installation via Amazon.

Note, given the traditional cadence of Porsche's models we should see an even more affordable base Taycan down the road. The automaker has previously said the Taycan will be priced like the Panamera, so this future base Taycan might come in close to the $90,000 mark.