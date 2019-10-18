Buyers of Ford's upcoming Mustang-inspired electric SUV can look forward to two years of free charging at 12,000 U.S. stations, the company announced Thursday, outlining a nationwide infrastructure network that will support its first wide-release battery-electric vehicle at launch.

Ford is calling the FordPass Charging Network "North America’s largest electric vehicle charging network," and with 35,000 individual charging plugs available, it's hard to argue with the math. Among the available options will be public level 2 and DC fast-charging stations, including those which are currently part of the Greenlots and Electrify America networks.

"Electrify America is proud to provide Ford customers with access to our nationwide network of ultra-fast public chargers," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America, in the company's announcement. "We are committed to advancing the adoption of electric vehicles, and value forward-thinking collaborations with automakers like Ford, that share a similar vision."

The network will be connected and discoverable both through Ford's in-vehicle interface and its FordPass app, which just became free to use for all owners of compatible Ford vehicles. FordPass will allow drivers to set state-of-charge targets, pre-condition the battery prior to driving, and, most importantly, locate and plan drive routes around available in-network charging stations.

The app will also interface with the company's new at-home, 48-amp Ford Connected Charge station, as well as the Ford Mobile Charger, which will be included with the purchase of a Ford EV for no extra charge. The Ford Connected Charge station will charge at a rate of 32 miles per charging hour while the Ford Mobile Charge will add 22 miles per charging hour.

Ford has been teasing its new Mustang-inspired electric SUV, since first announcing it at the 2018 Detroit International Auto Show, when it also suggested that the future of the Mustang's "Mach 1" variant may lean into electrification. Drawing upon that, Ford's new SUV may be dubbed "Mach E."

Ford's new rear-wheel drive electric SUV is due to break cover late next year, the company says. Outside of range estimates and hints about its exterior styling, very little information has been provided about the project so far, other than the fact that it will supposedly "go like hell." Its underlying platform is expected to spawn a Lincoln model which should be geared more toward comfort than the sporty Ford variant.

The mystery SUV will boast an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles with its longest-range battery, Ford says, and it will offer rear-wheel drive. It will be capable of 150-kw charging, which will align perfectly with the new network's DC fast-charging stations, which can charge at rates from 150 up to 350 kw (the new Porsche Taycan can accept a 270-kw charge). This will allow the owners of Ford's new SUV to replenish up to 47 miles of range in just 10 minutes and charge from 10 to 80 percent in 45 minutes, the company says