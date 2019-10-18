The Mini Cooper SE offers 181 horsepower, 114 miles of range, and the ability to adjust the severity of the regenerative braking. The latter has enabled the car to lap the 'Ring without the driver ever needing to tap the brakes.

We revisited the Broadway from "Bullitt" to see how the neighborhoods and area around the iconic movie has changed. If you do the same, you'll definitely want to do it in a Ford Mustang.

The turbo-mounted electric motor-generator known as the MGU-H in Formula One is coming to road cars thanks to Garrett. The leading turbocharger supplier expects the technology to be fitted to the first production cars no later than 2021.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

