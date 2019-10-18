Roush will use November's SEMA show to present its most powerful Mustang to date, the 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang.

As the name suggests, the car is a special edition honoring Roush founder Jack Roush, and only 60 examples will see the light of day.

Roush's tuned Mustangs already deliver up to 710 horsepower, so we can look forward to even more in the Jack Roush Edition Mustang. Perhaps there will even be enough oomph to outshadow Ford's own 760-hp Mustang Shelby GT500.

All the company will say about the car is that it will feature race-inspired styling cues, an active rear wing made from carbon fiber, forged wheels, Brembo brakes, and magnetic ride suspension with specific tuning by Roush.

We'll have all the details soon as the SEMA show gets underway in Las Vegas on November 5. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.