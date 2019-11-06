The Ringbrothers "Valkyrja" may look like a warmed-over 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, but this 890-horsepower monster the team brought to SEMA blows away the resto-modding formula thanks to modern tech and materials.

The beating heart of the Valkyrja is a 416-cubic-inch Wegner Motorsports LS3 topped with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. Bolted to the engine is a Flowmaster Stainless Steel Super 44 Series exhaust. Power gets to the rear wheels by way of a 6-speed Tremec gearbox beefed up by Bowler. It also sports a more robust suspension and a 9-inch rear end to put all that power down.

"We try and top ourselves every year, and this build was no different," co-owner Mike Ring said in a statement. "This build was unlike anything we had attempted before, both in design and execution. The result is a car with a classic look but entirely modern underpinnings, materials and technology. It's the perfect mix of style and performance."

The "what" is perhaps less important than the "how" when it comes to this build. Ringbrothers went to great lengths to develop parts that look like they could have been produced by hand for a 1960s GM design study with help from 3D scanning and printing, CNC machining and CAD work.

Thanks to this tech, Ringbrothers plans to make a lot of the custom body work available for sale. Some of the parts, such as the door handles, window cranks and shift knob can already be purchased from the shop's website. Other, more specialized parts are still under development.

Ringbrothers has been in the game for years, striking a balance between outlandish horsepower and flashy, but not over-the-top exterior styling—at least by SEMA standards.