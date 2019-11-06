Ringbrothers is one of SEMA's staple, American muscle builders, frequently pulling out all the stops in the name of making a splash. This year is no different, as the Wisconsin-based parts builder has yet again brought multiple showstoppers to the annual aftermarket frenzy in Las Vegas.

This Mach 1 with a custom wide body kit is finished in (appropriately enough) "Big Boss Blue." While the shop sources a lot of the mechanical components from its builds from known powertrain and suspension suppliers, the exterior is largely custom, made from carbon fiber and steel panels developed in-house by Ringbrothers.

The build is called "Unkl" to commemorate one of its builders' fondness for an influential family member. It's based around a 700-horsepower, 520-cubic-inch Jon Kaase Boss engine that is mated to a Bowler-built 6-speed Tremec transmission and a Flowmaster exhaust. A carbon fiber driveshaft sends power to the rear wheels.

The Unkl's front suspension is sourced from Detroit Speed Engineering and utilizes a cast aluminum cradle, a custom steering rack, tubular suspension arms and adjustable RideTech coilovers. The rear suspension is also put together from Detroit Speed and RideTech components, and Detroit Speed also supplied the front and rear sway bars.

Baer 6S Extreme brake calipers anchor all four corners, and the wheels are a one-off design from HRE. Inside, the Unkle gets custom-upholstered Recaro seats, Ringbrothers billet components, and custom-sourced instruments.

Ringbrothers' SEMA builds showcase their in-house parts business. The shop produces both custom, application-specific components and body parts along with universal-fit accessories, such as door handles and shift knobs. Those who prefer their resto-modded cars in a GM flavor might enjoy the team's Valkyrja build, based on a 1969 Chevy Camaro, which is also on display this week.